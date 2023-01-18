AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 61, Harper 26

Amity 60, Sheridan 43

Ashland 51, Eagle Point 25

Bandon 51, Waldport 27

Barlow 82, Sandy 47

Beaverton 56, Southridge 37

Bonanza 72, Crosspoint Christian 50

Churchill 62, Springfield 36

Clackamas 70, Reynolds 56, 6OT

Colton 44, Delphian High School 34

Cottage Grove 49, Elmira 35

Country Christian 71, Columbia Christian 38

Crook County 61, The Dalles 54

Crosshill Christian 61, Oregon School for Deaf 19

Damascus Christian 45, Trinity 39

Dayton 88, Scio 31

De La Salle 81, Oregon Episcopal 61

East Linn Christian 54, Monroe 30

Estacada 67, Madras 64

Forest Grove 66, Glencoe 32

Gladstone 69, Molalla 51

Gold Beach 64, Reedsport 27

Gresham 64, Central Catholic 52

Horizon Christian Tualatin 47, Catlin Gabel 44

Ione/Arlington 70, Condon 36

Irrigon 77, Trout Lake, Wash. 53

Junction City 67, Marshfield 43

La Salle 70, Canby 59

Lake Oswego 74, Jesuit 57

Lakeridge 82, Centennial 44

Liberty 74, Century 56

Mapleton 24, Crow 22

Marist 66, North Bend 35

McMinnville 71, Newberg 52

Mountainside 73, Sunset 54

Myrtle Point 56, Days Creek 50

Nelson 67, David Douglas 59

New Hope Christian 62, Prospect 57

North Douglas 71, Mohawk 37

North Eugene 52, Thurston 40

North Lake/Paisley 40, Sherman 36

Oakland 67, Illinois Valley 59

    • Open Door 58, N. Clackamas Christian 31

    Parkrose 52, Hood River 41

    Pendleton 68, Vale 62, OT

    Perrydale 58, C.S. Lewis 25

    Pilot Rock 51, Wallowa 29

    Portland Waldorf 75, Southwest Christian 60

    Powers 40, Milo Adventist 39

    Prairie City 56, Long Creek 20

    Putnam 44, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 39

    Regis 74, Willamina 64

    Roseburg 95, North Medford 74

    Salem Academy 61, Gervais 50

    Santiam 65, Blanchet Catholic 55

    Santiam Christian 56, Jefferson 35

    South Medford 63, Grants Pass 48

    South Wasco County 92, Klickwood, Wash. 48

    St. Mary’s 53, Nemaha Central, Kan. 39

    Triangle Lake 55, Eddyville 30

    Valor Christian 57, St. Stephens Academy 42

    Western Christian High School 67, Culver 41

    Westside Christian 69, Valley Catholic 55

    Westview 92, Aloha 34

    Willamette 91, South Eugene 88

    Willamette Valley Christian 41, St. Paul 38

    Wilsonville 69, Hillsboro 27

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

