Suder leads Bellarmine against Jacksonville State after 24-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-14, 3-8 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (10-14, 5-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -3.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Peter Suder scored 24 points in Bellarmine’s 90-84 overtime loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Knights are 6-5 in home games. Bellarmine is third in the ASUN with 14.8 assists per game led by Juston Betz averaging 3.2.

The Gamecocks are 3-8 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is sixth in the ASUN with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Juwan Perdue averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betz is averaging 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 13.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Demaree King is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 14.4 points. Skyelar Potter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .