Nwaokorie and UCSD host CSU Bakersfield

UCSD Tritons (6-10, 1-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-11, 1-4 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Francis Nwaokorie scored 20 points in UCSD’s 74-68 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-4 at home. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Modestas Kancleris paces the Roadrunners with 5.6 boards.

The Tritons are 1-3 in Big West play. UCSD has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roadrunners and Tritons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is averaging 13.1 points and four assists for the Roadrunners. Antavion Collum is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Roddie Anderson III is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Tritons: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .