Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Billings Central 73, Glendive 36
Billings Senior 62, Gallatin 55
Cascade 64, Valier 19
Forsyth 46, Roundup 14
Great Falls Russell 70, Billings West 40
Hamilton 61, Dillon 60, OT
Helena 58, Kalispell Glacier 49
Helena Capital 47, Kalispell Flathead 28
Laurel 62, Hardin 46
Lewistown (Fergus) 50, Sidney 41
Malta 88, Shelby 44
Manhattan Christian 53, Three Forks 23
North Star 59, Turner 43
Plenty Coups 60, Fromberg 12
Plentywood 45, Circle 42
Roberts 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Savage 49, Culbertson 46
Simms 55, Heart Butte 18
Stevensville 66, Butte Central 59
Wibaux 33, Beach, N.D. 24
