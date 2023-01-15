AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

January 15, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Billings Central 73, Glendive 36

Billings Senior 62, Gallatin 55

Cascade 64, Valier 19

Forsyth 46, Roundup 14

Great Falls Russell 70, Billings West 40

Hamilton 61, Dillon 60, OT

Helena 58, Kalispell Glacier 49

Helena Capital 47, Kalispell Flathead 28

Laurel 62, Hardin 46

Lewistown (Fergus) 50, Sidney 41

Malta 88, Shelby 44

Manhattan Christian 53, Three Forks 23

North Star 59, Turner 43

Plenty Coups 60, Fromberg 12

Plentywood 45, Circle 42

Roberts 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25

Savage 49, Culbertson 46

Simms 55, Heart Butte 18

Stevensville 66, Butte Central 59

Wibaux 33, Beach, N.D. 24

