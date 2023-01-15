Eddie Jones is in, Dave Rennie out as Wallabies head coach

SYDNEY (AP) — Rugby Australia said Monday it has hired Eddie Jones to be the head coach of the Wallabies, as well as overseeing the women’s team, on a long-term deal until 2027.

It said current head coach Dave Rennie “will depart the position.” He had spent three seasons with the Wallabies.

Jones previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, including taking the team to the Rugby World Cup final in Sydney in 2003. Jones, who recently coached England, will start with Rugby Australia on Jan. 29.

“In addition to his role with the Wallabies, and in a world-first, Jones will also oversee the Wallaroos program as Rugby Australia pushes forward towards a professional future for the Women’s XVs game,” a Rugby Australia statement said.

___

