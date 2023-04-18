Rangers beat Royals 4-0 after deGrom exits with sore wrist

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob deGrom exited with a sore right wrist after pitching four innings, and two Texas Rangers relievers completed a one-hitter Monday night in a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Josh Jung launched a three-run homer in the first and Marcus Semien added a solo shot in the third. Dane Dunning (1-0) struck out five in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Matt Duffy’s one-out single in the fifth off Dunning was Kansas City’s only hit. José Leclerc got two outs to end it.

The Rangers said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes.

Kansas City (4-13) dropped to 1-10 at home this season. Jordan Lyles (0-3) gave up four runs — one earned — and three hits in eight innings.

ASTROS 9, BLUE JAYS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer in Houston’s seven-run first inning.

Meyers and Corey Julks each finished with two hits and three RBIs. Houston’s Cristian Javier (2-0) pitched five innings of one-run ball.

José Abreu sparked Houston’s fast start with a two-run double against Kevin Gausman (1-2). After Kyle Tucker walked and Jeremy Peña reached on catcher interference by Danny Jansen, Julks made it 4-0 with another two-run double.

Meyers then hit a drive to right for his first homer of the season, capping the seven-run first.

Gausman (1-2) was charged with eight runs, seven earned, and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Matt Chapman and Santiago Espinal homered for Toronto.

REDS 8, RAYS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat Tampa Bay after Reds right-hander Hunter Greene departed with a leg injury.

Kevin Newman homered for Cincinnati, and Nick Senzel scored two runs. The Reds won the opener of the three-game interleague series after losing 14-3 to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Tampa Bay lost for the third time in four games since its 13-0 start. Josh Lowe homered for the Rays, and Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez each had two hits.

Greene surrendered a leadoff double in the third before he was struck by Yandy Díaz’s comebacker. The 23-year-old right-hander departed after the inning.

Greene was diagnosed with a right tibia contusion. X-rays were negative.

Ian Gibaut (1-0) got the win. Jalen Beeks (0-1) was charged with the loss.

ANGELS 5, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer, and the Angels avoided a four-game series sweep.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani pitched two hitless innings before departing because of a long rain delay. He allowed one run on Rob Refsnyder’s groundout in the first.

Tucker Davidson (1-1) worked 3 1/3 innings for the victory in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game. Carlos Estévez worked a shaky ninth for his second save.

Rafael Devers had two hits and drove in a run for the Red Sox. Brayan Bello (0-1) was tagged for five runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 14, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered for Pittsburgh, and Mark Mathias had a career-high four hits.

McCutchen, who had two hits, launched a solo homer in the first inning — his third of the season — and the first seven Pittsburgh batters reached in a six-run second.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (2-1) was charged with nine runs, seven earned, and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. The left-hander posted a 0.96 ERA through his first three starts.

Rich Hill (1-2) cruised through six innings to pick up his first win with the Pirates.

Kris Bryant had three hits, including his first homer at Coors Field since joining the Rockies before the 2022 season.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavin Smith hit his first career grand slam, sending Arizona to the win.

Ketel Marte also homered for the Diamondbacks. Merrill Kelly (1-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball, and Andrew Chafin got three outs for his third save.

St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-2) allowed four runs and four hits in six-plus innings.

Alec Burleson hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals in the eighth. St. Louis dropped to 0-6 in series openers this season.

MARLINS 4, GIANTS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading Miami to its fifth win in six games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Sánchez each had two hits for the Marlins. Matt Barnes (1-0) got three outs for the win, and A.J. Puk worked the ninth for his second save.

During Soler’s at-bat, third base umpire Lance Barrett signaled Giants starter Logan Webb had balked, allowing Jean Segura to score from third. But the umpiring crew met and ruled no balk occurred.

Segura returned to third and Soler sent Webb’s next pitch over the wall in center for his second career pinch-hit homer.

Webb (0-4) allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first start since agreeing to a $90 million, five-year contract on Friday.

