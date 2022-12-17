Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 66, Concordia 47
Andale 53, Clearwater 31
Andover 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 33
Atchison 74, KC Sumner 59
Augusta 55, Buhler 49
Axtell 58, Linn 46
Baldwin 57, Spring Hill 40
Belle Plaine 61, Marion 51
Beloit 42, Ellsworth 38
Bishop Miege 84, Webster Groves, Mo. 65
Burden Central 52, Bluestem 24
Burlingame 51, Waverly 43
Burlington 61, Wellsville 58
Canton-Galva 72, Centre 34
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 48, Oswego 18
Centralia 62, Washington County 27
Chanute 45, Fort Scott 41
Chaparral 54, Inman 49
Chase County 51, West Franklin 29
Cheney 56, Sterling 51
Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 41
Circle 69, Mulvane 48
Clifton-Clyde 55, Wetmore 24
Colby 52, Scott City 41
DeSoto 57, Topeka Seaman 48
Derby 51, Salina South 32
Ell-Saline 56, Douglass 40
Ellinwood 65, Ellis 7
Fairfield 55, Central Christian 38
Garden Plain 48, Sedgwick 33
Goessel 62, Rural Vista 39
Great Bend 66, Emporia 65
Greeley County 74, Quinter 42
Hanover 54, Onaga 30
Haven 62, Larned 14
Highland Park 95, KC Wyandotte 42
Holcomb 47, Goodland 37
Holton 59, Hiawatha 47
Hugoton 68, Cimarron 35
Hutchinson 59, Goddard 50
Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Caldwell 38
KC Piper 72, Lansing 54
Kansas Central, Mo. 60, KC Schlagle 28
Kingman 70, Bennington 64
La Crosse 63, Otis-Bison 25
Labette County 66, Parsons 48
Lakeside 57, Chase 31
Lakin 47, Stanton County 44
Lawrence 46, SM East 43
Logan/Palco 82, Natoma 19
Macksville 65, Stafford 51
Maize 40, Wichita Campus 25
Maize South 85, Newton 35
Marysville 53, Chapman 26
McPherson 84, Winfield 47
Medicine Lodge 59, Hutchinson Trinity 56
Metro Academy 69, Rich Hill, Mo. 32
Ness City 50, Kinsley 45
Northern Valley 85, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
Norwich 65, South Haven 45
Oakley 47, Smith Center 34
Olathe North 62, Gardner-Edgerton 58
Olathe Northwest 60, SM South 59
Olathe South 76, SM North 49
Osborne 62, Tescott 40
Oskaloosa 50, Jefferson North 40
Ottawa 51, Paola 47
Pawnee Heights 67, Minneola 64
Perry-Lecompton 58, Nemaha Central 53
Phillipsburg 54, Plainville 37
Pratt 67, Nickerson 43
Remington 55, Conway Springs 40
Republic County 56, Minneapolis 51
Riverside 52, Royal Valley 45
Rock Creek 51, Wabaunsee 45
Russell 54, Norton 50
Salina Central 60, Arkansas City 53
Santa Fe Trail 70, Osawatomie 35
Shawnee Heights 49, Leavenworth 36
Silver Lake 55, St. Mary’s 48
Smoky Valley 48, Halstead 43
South Gray 73, Ingalls 21
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 68, Southern Cloud 43
St. Mary’s Academy 56, Veritas Christian 46
Sublette 74, Satanta 57
Sylvan-Lucas 65, Pike Valley 46
Topeka Hayden 73, KC Bishop Ward 62
Valley Heights 60, Doniphan West 40
Wamego 76, Clay Center 46
Wellington 60, El Dorado 30
West Elk 62, Fredonia 59
Wichita Classical 73, Cunningham 58
Wichita Collegiate 54, Rose Hill 42
Wichita Home School 70, Bucklin 61
Wichita Independent 53, Moundridge 47
Wichita Trinity 66, Berean Academy 52
Wilson 39, Lincoln 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Uniontown vs. Erie, ppd.
