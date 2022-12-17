AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 66, Concordia 47

Andale 53, Clearwater 31

Andover 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 33

Atchison 74, KC Sumner 59

Augusta 55, Buhler 49

Axtell 58, Linn 46

Baldwin 57, Spring Hill 40

Belle Plaine 61, Marion 51

Beloit 42, Ellsworth 38

Bishop Miege 84, Webster Groves, Mo. 65

Burden Central 52, Bluestem 24

Burlingame 51, Waverly 43

Burlington 61, Wellsville 58

Canton-Galva 72, Centre 34

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 48, Oswego 18

Centralia 62, Washington County 27

Chanute 45, Fort Scott 41

Chaparral 54, Inman 49

Chase County 51, West Franklin 29

Cheney 56, Sterling 51

Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 41

Circle 69, Mulvane 48

Clifton-Clyde 55, Wetmore 24

Colby 52, Scott City 41

DeSoto 57, Topeka Seaman 48

Derby 51, Salina South 32

Ell-Saline 56, Douglass 40

Ellinwood 65, Ellis 7

Fairfield 55, Central Christian 38

Garden Plain 48, Sedgwick 33

Goessel 62, Rural Vista 39

Great Bend 66, Emporia 65

Greeley County 74, Quinter 42

Hanover 54, Onaga 30

Haven 62, Larned 14

Highland Park 95, KC Wyandotte 42

Holcomb 47, Goodland 37

Holton 59, Hiawatha 47

Hugoton 68, Cimarron 35

Hutchinson 59, Goddard 50

Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Caldwell 38

KC Piper 72, Lansing 54

Kansas Central, Mo. 60, KC Schlagle 28

Kingman 70, Bennington 64

    • La Crosse 63, Otis-Bison 25

    Labette County 66, Parsons 48

    Lakeside 57, Chase 31

    Lakin 47, Stanton County 44

    Lawrence 46, SM East 43

    Logan/Palco 82, Natoma 19

    Macksville 65, Stafford 51

    Maize 40, Wichita Campus 25

    Maize South 85, Newton 35

    Marysville 53, Chapman 26

    McPherson 84, Winfield 47

    Medicine Lodge 59, Hutchinson Trinity 56

    Metro Academy 69, Rich Hill, Mo. 32

    Ness City 50, Kinsley 45

    Northern Valley 85, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

    Norwich 65, South Haven 45

    Oakley 47, Smith Center 34

    Olathe North 62, Gardner-Edgerton 58

    Olathe Northwest 60, SM South 59

    Olathe South 76, SM North 49

    Osborne 62, Tescott 40

    Oskaloosa 50, Jefferson North 40

    Ottawa 51, Paola 47

    Pawnee Heights 67, Minneola 64

    Perry-Lecompton 58, Nemaha Central 53

    Phillipsburg 54, Plainville 37

    Pratt 67, Nickerson 43

    Remington 55, Conway Springs 40

    Republic County 56, Minneapolis 51

    Riverside 52, Royal Valley 45

    Rock Creek 51, Wabaunsee 45

    Russell 54, Norton 50

    Salina Central 60, Arkansas City 53

    Santa Fe Trail 70, Osawatomie 35

    Shawnee Heights 49, Leavenworth 36

    Silver Lake 55, St. Mary’s 48

    Smoky Valley 48, Halstead 43

    South Gray 73, Ingalls 21

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 68, Southern Cloud 43

    St. Mary’s Academy 56, Veritas Christian 46

    Sublette 74, Satanta 57

    Sylvan-Lucas 65, Pike Valley 46

    Topeka Hayden 73, KC Bishop Ward 62

    Valley Heights 60, Doniphan West 40

    Wamego 76, Clay Center 46

    Wellington 60, El Dorado 30

    West Elk 62, Fredonia 59

    Wichita Classical 73, Cunningham 58

    Wichita Collegiate 54, Rose Hill 42

    Wichita Home School 70, Bucklin 61

    Wichita Independent 53, Moundridge 47

    Wichita Trinity 66, Berean Academy 52

    Wilson 39, Lincoln 33

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Uniontown vs. Erie, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.