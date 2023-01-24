AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

No. 17 Baylor beats No. 9 Kansas in matchup of last 2 champs

By STEPHEN HAWKINSJanuary 24, 2023 GMT
1 of 7
Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) scores a 3-point basket over Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
1 of 7
Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) scores a 3-point basket over Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer had 22 points with five 3-pointers and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions.

The reigning champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) coming off a 23-point home loss to TCU, lost their third straight game. It’s only their fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons.

Adam Flagler added 17 points, while Jalen Bridges and Langston Love each had 11 for 2021 champion Baylor (15-5, 5-3), which overcome another tough shooting night. The Bears were 37.1% from the field (23 of 62) two days after a 62-60 win at Oklahoma when they shot a season-low 36.2%.

Freshman Gradey Dick had 24 points for the Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson had 23. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love converted a three-point play for the Bears with 14:32 left to put them ahead to stay after Kansas took its only lead at 46-45 when Wilson swished a 3-pointer from the left wing. Love’s field goal and free throw started a 12-3 run that he capped with a 3-pointer.

KJ Adams made two free throws with 6 seconds left in the first half to get the Jayhawks within 41-34, the closest they had been since about five minutes into the game.

College basketball

  • Holmes leads No. 6 Indiana women past No. 13 Michigan, 92-83

  • Clark triple-double leads No. 10 Iowa over No. 2 Ohio State

  • Carson, Reese lead No. 4 LSU women to 89-51 rout of Alabama

  • House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67

    • After Wilson’s layup got Kansas within 11-7, Baylor had a 9-0 run that was punctuated by Josh Ojianwuna’s two-handed putback dunk. That was the last time in the half that the Bears had consecutive scores, though Cryer did make three 3s in an 83-second span — the first two after 3s by Dick and Wilson, and the third following two free throws by Dick.

    BIG PICTURE

    Kansas: The other times the Jayhawks lost three in a row under Self were in February 2005, February 2013 and January 2021. ... Dick got his second foul only 3:13 into the first half, and was limited to 11 minutes before the break.

    Baylor: The Bears got off to a fast start with a steal by Bridges that led to a fast-break layup by Cryer before Flo Thamba had a three-point play. Bridges then had another steal, this one in the backcourt, though Cryer missed an open 3 that would have made it 8-0 only a minute into the game. ... The Bears are 25-8 against Top 25 teams over the past four seasons, the nation’s best mark.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    UP NEXT

    Kansas goes to Rupp Arena to play Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

    Baylor is home for its SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Arkansas on Saturday. That is a rematch of the 2021 Elite Eight game the Bears won 81-72 on way to winning their national championship.

    ___

    AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.