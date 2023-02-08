SIU-Edwardsville visits Williams and Lindenwood

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-9, 7-5 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-16, 4-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Tommie Williams scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 80-75 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Lions have gone 7-3 in home games. Lindenwood is eighth in the OVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Keenon Cole averaging 3.8.

The Cougars are 7-5 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is ninth in the OVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Cole is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Minor is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 16.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .