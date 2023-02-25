Whyte scores 19, Boston University takes down Lehigh 59-56

BOSTON (AP) — Walter Whyte scored 19 points as Boston University held off Lehigh 59-56 on Saturday.

Whyte had 10 rebounds for the Terriers (15-16, 8-10 Patriot League). Miles Brewster scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Jonas Harper shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

The Mountain Hawks (16-13, 11-7) were led in scoring by Keith Higgins Jr., who finished with 13 points and two steals. Lehigh also got 12 points from Tyler Whitney-Sidney. Evan Taylor also put up 10 points and nine rebounds.

Boston University went into halftime leading Lehigh 30-28. Whyte scored seven points in the half. Boston University turned a two-point second-half lead into a nine-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 37-28 lead with 17:48 left in the half. Whyte scored 12 second-half points in the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .