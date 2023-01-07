Stonehill plays conference foe Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-13, 2-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-11, 2-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on Andrew Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 in home games. Stonehill ranks fifth in the NEC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Sims averaging 7.7.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Devils. Amos is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .