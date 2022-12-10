AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80

Arrowhead 85, Kettle Moraine 75

Ashland 58, Hayward 43

Assumption 70, Chequamegon 64, 2OT

Auburndale 62, Phillips 36

Audubon Tech and Communication 79, Milwaukee Arts 32

Bangor 58, Necedah 37

Barron 69, Cumberland 53

Bonduel 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54

Bowler 56, Tigerton 45

Brillion 67, Chilton 25

Brookfield East 87, Germantown 68

Burlington 73, Badger 48

Cambria-Friesland 64, Montello 32

Cameron 83, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Catholic Memorial 58, Oconomowoc 44

Chippewa Falls 84, Eau Claire North 52

Coleman 42, Niagara 29

D.C. Everest 94, Wausau East 69

De Pere 71, Green Bay Preble 44

Deerfield 55, Williams Bay 36

Eau Claire Memorial 74, Rice Lake 52

Edgar 56, Prentice 43

Edgewood 52, Fort Atkinson 41

Fall River 77, Princeton/Green Lake 50

Florence 71, Goodman/Pembine 60

Fond du Lac 58, Kimberly 44

Franklin 66, Racine Park 63, OT

Grafton 80, Cedarburg 78, OT

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Gibraltar 41

Green Bay Southwest 58, Ashwaubenon 53

Hamilton 69, Menomonee Falls 45

Hillsboro 59, New Lisbon 47

Holmen 73, Tomah 72

Homestead 82, West Bend East 70

Hudson 47, River Falls 37

Janesville Parker 59, Sun Prairie 50

Kaukauna 79, Oshkosh West 49

Kenosha Indian Trail 66, Kenosha Tremper 60

    • Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 72, Catholic Central 32

    Kickapoo 61, La Farge 56

    Kiel 79, Valders 58

    Ladysmith 88, Spooner 28

    Lake Holcombe 79, Winter 70

    Little Chute 69, Wrightstown 49

    Lodi 53, Marshall 44

    Lourdes Academy 48, Horicon 46

    Luck 71, Frederic 42

    Luther 80, La Crosse Logan 63

    Marathon 80, Rib Lake 51

    Marion 46, White Lake 27

    Marshfield 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47

    Medford Area 92, Antigo 50

    Menominee Indian 76, Iola-Scandinavia 44

    Menomonie 76, New Richmond 69

    Merrill 68, Wausau West 61

    Milton 70, Mount Horeb 59

    Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67

    Milwaukee King 71, Milwaukee Riverside University 51

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee School of Languages 42

    Mineral Point 54, Iowa-Grant 43

    Mosinee 76, Tomahawk 24

    Muskego 78, Mukwonago 58

    Neenah 69, Appleton North 49

    Nekoosa 81, Greenwood 41

    New Holstein 52, Sheboygan Falls 50

    Newman Catholic 77, Abbotsford 37

    Nicolet 75, Hartford Union 57

    Northland Lutheran 53, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 33

    Northland Pines 68, Rhinelander 36

    Northwestern 83, St. Croix Falls 38

    Oak Creek 71, Racine Horlick 53

    Oakfield 53, Dodgeland 18

    Oconto 71, Algoma 46

    Oregon 78, Monona Grove 61

    Osceola 65, Altoona 53

    Oshkosh North 81, Hortonville 73

    Pacelli 74, Rosholt 24

    Peshtigo 55, Sturgeon Bay 41

    Pittsville 78, Tri-County 30

    Port Edwards 54, Almond-Bancroft 46

    Port Washington 83, Slinger 74

    Pulaski 75, Sheboygan South 47

    Racine Case 70, Kenosha Bradford 59

    Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Martin Luther 48

    Randolph 63, Rio 18

    Saint Francis 83, SWCHA 59

    Saint Thomas Aquinas 53, Suring 50

    Saint Thomas More 86, The Prairie School 53

    Sheboygan North 64, Notre Dame 36

    Shell Lake 57, Turtle Lake 38

    Shiocton 67, Amherst 49

    South Shore 53, Mercer 44

    Southern Door 94, Sevastopol 40

    Stoughton 73, Monroe 56

    Superior 91, Hibbing, Minn. 24

    Two Rivers 53, Roncalli 37

    Union Grove 64, Elkhorn Area 44

    Verona Area 92, Sun Prairie West 84

    Waterford 59, Delavan-Darien 31

    Watertown Maranatha Baptist 63, Rock County Christian 28

    Waukesha South 67, Waukesha North 48

    Wauwatosa West 72, Wauwatosa East 46

    Wayland Academy 99, Valley Christian 28

    Webster 57, Grantsburg 41

    West Allis Nathan Hale 75, Brookfield Central 71

    West Salem 83, Black River Falls 27

    Westosha Central 77, Wilmot Union 51

    Whitefish Bay 54, West Bend West 29

    Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 41, Gresham Community 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.