Carry scores 23 as Kent State knocks off Ohio 82-75

March 1, 2023 GMT

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 23 points as Kent State beat Ohio 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Carry added five rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (24-6, 14-3 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton and Malique Jacobs added 15 points apiece.

The Bobcats (17-13, 9-8) were led in scoring by Jaylin Hunter, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Miles Brown and AJ Clayton each had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Kent State hosts Akron while Ohio hosts Bowling Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

