Blanton’s 16 lead Eastern Kentucky past Liberty 62-59

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 16 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Liberty 62-59 on Sunday.

Blanton also contributed eight rebounds for the Colonels (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Cozart finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Brody Peebles led the Flames (12-5, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Colin Porter added 12 points and two steals for Liberty. The Flames broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Kentucky hosts FGCU while Liberty hosts North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .