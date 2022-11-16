Western Kentucky cruises past Indianapolis, wins 68-50

AP NEWS
    November 16, 2022 GMT

    BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 68-50 victory against Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

    McKnight had seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (3-0). Jairus Hamilton scored 13 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Emmanuel Akot finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points.

    Sean Craig led the Greyhounds (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. David Ejah added 11 points for Indianapolis. Jesse Bingham also had 11 points.

    NEXT UP

    Western Kentucky hosts Akron in its next matchup on Monday.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

