Kentucky wins third straight, 82-74 over Florida

Kentucky guard Cason Wallace (22) drives against Florida guard Niels Lane (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points, Jacob Toppin had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kentucky beat Florida 82-74 on Wednesday night for its third straight victory.

Toppin closed a 15-4 run with a 3-pointer and fast-break dunk to give Kentucky a 74-63 lead with 3:43 left. But Florida scored the next nine points, including six free throws — the last by Kyle Lofton with 1:12 left.

Chris Livingston ended Kentucky’s nearly three-minute scoring drought on a three-point play with 49.1 seconds left. Florida missed a shot in the lane and Toppin sealed it with two free throws.

Antonio Reeves added 16 points and Livingston had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (19-9, 10-5 SEC). Tshiebwe, who was 12 of 13 from the field, banked in a jumper in the first half to reach 1,000 career points — the 61st in program history to do so.

Tshiebwe scored nine of Kentucky’s opening 17 points and Toppin sank a wide open 3-pointer in transition to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 20-9. Florida took its first lead of the first half, 37-36, on Riley Kugel’s long 3-pointer with 17 seconds left before the break. The Gators closed the half on a 22-6 run over the final eight minutes after trailing by as many as 15 points.

Kugel made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Florida (14-14, 7-8), which has lost five of its last six games. Kowacie Reeves added 16 points. Florida star Colin Castleton was out due to a broken right hand.

FAN INTERFERENCE

The game was delayed with 13:47 left in the second half for an official review after Kentucky guard Cason Wallace was grabbed by fans sitting courtside after chasing down a loose ball on the sideline. The fans were removed from their courtside seats before play resumed tied at 50-all.

UP NEXT

Kentucky returns home to play Saturday against Auburn.

Florida hits the road to play Vanderbilt on Saturday.

