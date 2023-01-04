Toppin, Tshiebwe pace Kentucky past LSU 74-71

LSU's KJ Williams dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Kentucky won 74-71. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LSU's KJ Williams dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Kentucky won 74-71. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Toppin scored 21 points shooting 9 for 13, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double and Kentucky held on to beat LSU 74-71 on Tuesday night.

Up 72-68, Kentucky’s Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes on his 3-point attempt with 10 seconds to go. Hayes sank all three free throws to reduce LSU’s deficit to a point.

On Kentucky’s ensuing possession, LSU’s Derek Fountain came up with an apparent steal on the sideline but failed to maintain control and the Wildcats kept the ball. Toppin was fouled with 3.4 seconds left and made two foul shots for the game’s final points.

KJ Williams missed a jump shot for the Tigers to close it. As his foot touched the 3-point line a made basket would still have given Kentucky (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) the win.

Tshiebwe finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds, Cason Wallace scored 14 and Sahvir Wheeler 11. Kentucky ended LSU’s seven-game win streak. Tshiebwe entered the game leading the country in rebounding at 13.6 per game.

Williams scored 23 points for LSU (12-2, 1-1), Adam Miller added 15, reserve Trae Hannibal had 12 on 5-of-6 shooting and Hayes 11.

In a series dating to Feb. 27, 1933, Kentucky improved to 93-28 against LSU.

The Tigers play at Texas A&M on Saturday. Kentucky plays No. 7 Alabama on the road Saturday.

