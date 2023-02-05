South Carolina wins rematch of NCAA final to stay undefeated

South Carolina's Raven Johnson (25) reacts toward teammate Aliyah Boston, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 1 South Carolina beat fifth-ranked UConn 81-77 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year. They’ve also won four of the past five meetings with the Huskies, including a victory in the NCAA championship game last season.

South Carolina used its size again to top the Huskies. The 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso and Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year helped the Gamecocks have a 42-30 advantage on the boards, including grabbing 25 offensive rebounds.

Boston finished with 11 rebounds for the 76th double-double of her career.

Aaliyah Edwards led UConn (21-3) with 25 points.

NO. 3 LSU 72, TEXAS A&M 66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Angel Reese had 26 points and 22 rebounds to help LSU outlast Texas A&M.

Alexis Morris added 22 points before fouling out late to help LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) remain undefeated ahead of next week’s showdown with top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina. It was Reese’s 23rd consecutive double-double.

An 8-0 run by Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10) cut the lead to 66-62 with less than two minutes to go. Reese made two free throws before Kay Kay Green made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end to leave LSU up 68-63 with less than a minute left.

Last-Tear Poa added two free throws for the Tigers to push it to 70-63 seconds later. LSU forced a turnover and Reese added a basket to make it 72-63 with 17 seconds left to secure the victory.

Sahara Jones had 14 points for the Aggies, who lost their third straight.

NO. 4 INDIANA 69, PURDUE 46

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 15 points and Indiana won its 10th straight game, pulling away from Purdue in front of a record Boilermakers crowd.

The announced attendance of 14,876 was the largest for a Purdue women’s home game. It marked the first sellout for a women’s matchup at Mackey Arena since 2000 and third in program history.

Sara Scalia had 14 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten).

Lasha Petree scored 13 points and Abbey Ellis had 10 to lead the Boilermakers (15-7, 6-6).

NO. 6 IOWA 95, PENN STATE 51

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa over Penn State.

Monika Czinano scored 14 points and Kate Martin added 11 for the Hawkeyes (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten), who took the lead midway through the first quarter and pulled away in a lopsided second half to win their eighth straight game.

Taniyah Thompson led Penn State (13-11, 4-9) with 11 points while Leilani Kapinus had 10. Kapinus, Makenna Marisa and Shay Ciezki, all averaging double figures this season, combined to go 2 for 15 from the floor in the first quarter.

NO. 16 DUKE 57, NO. 9 NOTRE DAME 52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 14 points in Duke’s come-from-behind victory at Notre Dame.

Trailing for most of the game’s first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils (20-3, 8-2 ACC) took the lead for good in the final two minutes of the third.

Maddy Westbeld led Notre Dame (18-4, 9-2) with 15 points and Sonia Citron scored 14.

LOUISVILLE 62, NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter and Louisville ended North Carolina’s eight-game winning streak.

Hailey Van Lith also had 17 points for the Cardinals (17-8, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter of a game that was mostly a defensive struggle.

Deja Kelly scored 13 points but was just 3-of-16 shooting for the Tar Heels (17-6, 8-4), Paulina Paris added 12 points and Anya Poole had 10.

