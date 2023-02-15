Former youth world champion Wambui banned 2 years for doping

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former 800-meter youth world champion Jackline Wambui of Kenya was banned for two years on Wednesday after testing positive for the substance norandrosterone.

The 23-year-old Wambui’s ban was backdated to start on Dec. 20, 2021, the date of her provisional suspension, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya said.

Wambui won gold over two laps at the 2017 under-18 world championships in Kenya. She was also the 2019 African junior champion but was one of the Kenyan athletes to withdraw from that year’s senior world championships in Qatar after failing to take a mandatory doping test.

Norandrosterone is a metabolite of the anabolic steroid nandrolone.

Wambui’s ban is another in a long list of recent doping punishments handed out to Kenyan athletes.

The East African nation has been under scrutiny for years because of the apparent failure of its doping controls and had to make guarantees to track governing body World Athletics last year to avoid an all-out ban for the country.

