French’s 31 lead Bethune-Cookman over MVSU 77-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joe French put up 31 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Mississippi Valley State 77-71 on Saturday night.

French shot 11 for 19, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (6-11, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kevin Davis added 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had nine rebounds. Dhashon Dyson shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Delta Devils (2-17, 1-4) were led by Rayquan Brown, who recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds. Terry Collins added 11 points and seven rebounds for Mississippi Valley State. Alvin Stredic Jr. also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Bethune-Cookman hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff while Mississippi Valley State visits Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .