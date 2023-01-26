Langley puts up 14 as UNC Greensboro defeats VMI 62-50

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley’s 14 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat VMI 62-50 on Wednesday night.

Langley also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (14-8, 8-1 Southern Conference). Dante Treacy scored 14 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from distance, and 1 for 3 from the line. Bas Leyte recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Keydets (5-17, 0-9) were led by Tony Felder, who recorded 15 points and four assists. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds for VMI. In addition, Asher Woods finished with nine points and eight rebounds. The Keydets have lost 11 straight.

NEXT UP

UNC Greensboro next plays Sunday against Furman at home, and VMI will host Western Carolina on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .