Morgan State wins 75-65 over Delaware State

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kameron Hobbs had 24 points in Morgan State’s 75-65 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.

Hobbs also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Bears (12-11, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lewis Djonkam added 18 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Isaiah Burke was 5 of 18 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (4-17, 3-5) were led by Khyrie Staten, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Delaware State also got 16 points and 15 rebounds from Martez Robinson. In addition, Brandon Stone had 16 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for Morgan State is a matchup Saturday with North Carolina Central on the road. Delaware State hosts Chicago State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .