Kayaker’s body found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say they have recovered the body of a kayaker who disappeared underwater and did not resurface.

A news release from the park says rangers recovered the body of 61-year-old Carl Keaney of Knoxville on Monday near where he was last seen kayaking on Friday.

Park officials say they received a call that Keaney never came back up while kayaking above an area called The Sinks.

Emergency personnel from various agencies searched in difficult high-water conditions over the weekend. Authorities found Kearney’s body after water levels in the Little River receded overnight.