Forrest leads Presbyterian over Allen University 90-70

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Forrest scored 15 points to help Presbyterian defeat Allen 90-70 on Monday night.

Forrest added three steals for the Blue Hose (4-9). Kobe Stewart scored 12 points, making 6 of 8 from the field. Houston Jones scored 11.

The YellowJackets were led by Anthony Baker Jr. and Mike Best with 14 points each. Darius Williams also had 10 points.

