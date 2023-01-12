Brickus scores 25, La Salle defeats UMass 78-77

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jhamir Brickus had 25 points and La Salle beat UMass 78-77 on Wednesday night.

The Explorers led 77-70 with 4:33 remaining and their only point down the stretch came on a free throw with for a 78-75 lead with 2:22 to go.

Brickus also had six rebounds and five assists for the Explorers (8-8, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daeshon Shepherd scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley recorded nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Noah Fernandes finished with 15 points and five assists for the Minutemen (10-6, 1-3). RJ Luis added 14 points for UMass. Matt Cross also had 13 points and nine rebounds.

