Merrimack hosts Screen and Bucknell

Merrimack Warriors (2-11) at Bucknell Bison (6-4)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Andre Screen scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 82-72 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bison have gone 3-1 at home. Bucknell leads the Patriot with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Timmerman averaging 5.7.

The Warriors are 0-6 in road games. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 26.8% from downtown. Thomas Hall leads the Warriors shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Screen is shooting 61.7% and averaging 11.6 points for Bucknell.

Jordan Minor is averaging 17.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .