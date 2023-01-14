AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 82, Concord 55

Bishop Guertin 65, Manchester Memorial 48

Bow 45, Milford 43

Coe-Brown 52, Lebanon 42

Colebrook 60, Sunapee 42

ConVal 56, Merrimack Valley 55

Conant 42, Fall Mountain 35

Groveton 51, Newmarket 46

Holy Family 66, Lin-Wood 60

Kennett 53, Oyster River 50

Kingswood 66, Plymouth Regional 53

Laconia 62, John Stark 25

Littleton 78, Epping 52

Manchester West 65, Hanover 35

Moultonborough 44, Wilton-Lyndeborough 41

Nashua North 72, Goffstown 32

Nashua South 74, Timberlane 47

Newport 79, Hillsboro-Deering 51

Pembroke Academy 65, Hollis/Brookline 42

Pinkerton 48, Keene 40

Pittsfield 29, Lisbon 15

Portsmouth 52, Merrimack 48

Salem 83, Londonderry 70

Souhegan 61, Pelham 57

Trinity 57, Spaulding 42

Winnacunnet 60, Dover 58

Woodsville 67, Mascenic Regional 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.