Sewickley Academy grad McClain caps lacrosse career wtih NCAA title

Sewickley Academy graduate Maggie McClain did something she never thought possible as a member of the Gettysburg women’s lacrosse team.

McClain, a 5-foot-6 senior attacker, helped the Bullets to their second consecutive NCAA Division III title.

“I didn’t think we’d win the first one,” she said. “It wasn’t because I didn’t think we weren’t able to, but rather, I’d never really won anything that huge.

“I still don’t truly believe it.”

The Bullets downed Middlebury, 11-9, in the final May 28, at Salem, Va., with McClain posting one assist.

McClain finished the season with 26 points on 19 goals and seven assists playing in every game for the Bullets (21-2), the Centennial Conference champion.

Gettysburg coach Carol Cantele said McClain’s ability to go in and out of the game will be missed.

“She moves so quickly through the attacking zone, and opponents have a hard time covering her,” Cantele said. “She was great (at) finding her open teammates, and she was super quick flashing in front of the crease.

“She would release her shots quickly and finished well on the cage.”

McClain was impressed by Middlebury, which she said is a class-act team.

“They played the game cleanly, the way it was meant to be played, and were very kind, which is so important to me,” she said.

McClain played in the memory of her grandfather, who died in December.

“It was an unbelievable feeling to make him proud,” she said.

Cantele said McClain will be hard to replace in another way.

“We will miss her excellent singing voice,” Cantele said. “She sang the national anthem before each of our home games.”

McClain, a health sciences major, plans to become a physician assistant.

