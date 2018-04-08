Plum lacrosse steels itself for tough section

Building a program from the bottom up and being placed in a section with some of the WPIAL’s most storied high school programs such as Fox Chapel, North Allegheny and Shady Side Academy is no easy task. But in the last four years, the Plum boys lacrosse squad has transformed from a fledgling team to a program ready to take that next step towards legitimacy.

With an established youth program to feed the varsity ranks, the Mustangs have attracted good numbers and talent but need more experience to keep up with the heavyweights in WPIAL Class 3A.

“This year, they realigned again and put us in with good programs like the Fox Chapels, North Alleghenys and Shady Side Academys,” said Plum coach Tom Wesolowski, who is in his fifth season as coach. “Our section is real tough. Now we’re lumped in with programs that have been playing for years and have youth programs. It’s going to be difficult for sure.”

But the Mustangs will be better for it when they drop down to Class 2A next season. That’s why Wesolowski is looking forward this season: Not only does he think his team is ready to compete against the best in Section 3-3A, but by next year his Mustangs will be battle tested.

“Talent is one thing, but you have to have the attitude and the desire to want to be better,” Wesolowski said. “The kids are really starting to buy into that philosophy.”

Plum’s participation numbers would make any coach proud. The Mustangs have 35 players, including a monster class of 12 seniors. That number includes players of all different skill levels, but it’s up from 31 players who made up last year’s 1-12 team.

Part of this year’s optimism lies in the fact the Mustangs will return eight starters from last year’s team. Wesolowski acknowledged he is grooming his team to win, but season records largely have been insignificant during the building process. The focus primarily has been on teaching and establishing a standard of expectations.

“We have six of our seniors who have been with us for four years,” Wesolowski said. “I think all six of them played in the youth organization as well, and this is probably their fourth or fifth year playing.”

Another reason to be optimistic is the Mustangs return their two leading scorers from a year ago: senior midfielder Michael Rihn and junior attacker Nick Hubner. Wesolowski expects Rihn and Hubner to lead the team again in scoring again.

“One nice thing about Mike and Nick are that they are competitive and they want to score,” Wesolowski said. “They have that knack to put the ball in the back of the net.”

The Mustangs’ other two attackers are senior Matt Hartley and sophomore Donovan Palmer. Senior attacker Ryan Miller raised a few eyebrows in last week’s 14-6 nonsection loss to Knoch and could see more time.

At midfield, Mustangs have a mix of experience and potential in seniors Rihn and Ryan Gallagher and sophomore Nick Pushic.

“The big thing for us is that we have four players that have played travel lacrosse this (past) summer,” Wesolowski said “It’s had them become good players.”

The Mustangs defense could shape up to be one of the best in school history. Seniors Daniel Dominkush, Colin Patton and two juniors — John Kadlecik and Seth Norcutt — will get most of the minutes. Wesolowski’s son, Ryan, a freshman, and sophomore Noah Lane are going to get looks and compete for minutes as the season moves forward.

“I think we have six solid defensemen that I think we can build off of for the future as well,” Wesolowski said.

Senior goalkeeper Dom Alese will get the nod again in his fourth year as a starter.

“He’s steadily gotten better through the years, and he’s gotten a lot better from last year to this year,” Wesolowski said.

Wesolowski said the Mustangs have bought into this year’s team motto: “Do what’s necessary to make my teammates successful.” He said his players have looked to make their teammates successful instead of trying to play as individuals.

“There’s growing pains because we’re getting some of the other guys to buy into the system, but we’re pointing in the right direction,” he said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.