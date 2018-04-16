Penn-Trafford girls lacrosse building in 2nd WPIAL season

Taking over a team that went 0-14 last season, first-year Penn Trafford girls lacrosse coach Nancy Happel had a clear goal.

Win a game.

It didn’t take the Warriors long to meet that objective as the they defeated Freeport, 17-5, in the opening match of the season.

“At this point, we want to get more wins,” Happel said. “I would also like to see us grow as a team. We have no seniors this year, so everyone will be back. I want us to play for the future and next year.”

Penn-Trafford started the season with a 2-2 record. This includes a pair of wins over Section 2-AAA rivals Freeport and Hempfield (7-2).

Happel comes to Penn-Trafford after a playing career that started at Hampton and led to her a pair of seasons at St. Francis (Pa.). While this is her first head coaching position, she embraced the challenge of taking over a program that is still in its infancy: Penn-Trafford started official WPIAL play last season.

“They still have a lot to learn,” Happel said. “There is a lot of growing and building that needs to happen, and I honestly love that.”

In the first four games, the Warriors scored 32 goals. The team is on its way to topping the 52 goals scored all last season. The team has increased its goals-per-game average from last season’s 3.71 to 8.0 this year. Leading the team in scoring is Karah Thatcher, a junior who is a returning starter at midfield.

“Karah is our most knowledgeable and confident player,” Happen said. “We have a lot of girls who have scored in at least a game. We want to gave a diverse attack where you don’t know who is going to score.”

Sophomore Alexis Buzzard also has been productive on the offensive end. Sophomore Rachel Thatcher, Karah’s younger sister, returns after starting last season at midfield.

The defense has seen improvement early in the year. After allowing 13.5 goals per game last season, the Warriors cut their goals allowed average to just over 8. The defense has been boosted by the play of sophomores Vivian Somes and Makenzie Veverka.

“Makenzie is new to the sport,” Happel said. “But she has been a key defender and is always hustling. It is amazing how much she has grown in a month.”

The team has a pair of goalies: junior Danielle Ochendowski and sophomore Calina Garbowsky.

“They have different styles,” Happel said. “Danielle is more comfortable because she started last year. But Calina has really stepped up. They are both team players.”

Happel’s focus is to continue improving the team’s fundamentals. But she also wants the Warriors to continue what has helped them find early-season success: playing as a cohesive unit.

“I think from the get-go we established a team-first mentality,” Happel said. “We feel no one is better than anyone else, and no one is bigger than the team.”

