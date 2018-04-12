Herald roundup: Fox Chapel boys lacrosse scores trio of victories

The Fox Chapel boys lacrosse team started the season with three impressive wins. The Foxes defeated Chartiers Valley, 13-2; Sewickley Academy, 14-1; and Shaler, 6-2 in a game called early because of lightning.

“We’re definitely off to a hot start,” coach Kevin Devinney said.

Reed Seybolt has led the surge with eight goals and four assists, while Bradley Root has seven goals and an assist. Zach Yonas has four goals and four assists, and Joe D’Cunha has scored five goals with two assists.

“Our faceoff midfielder, Collin Leffakis, has posted a 75 percent faceoff win percentage and goalie Jackson Boychuk has a 75 percent save percentage,” Devinney said. “The team has started the season strong.”

Boys tennis

Fox Chapel boys tennis improved to 4-0 after sweeping Central Catholic, 5-0, on April 3. Jared Nord, Milo Baron and Jay Kashyap posted straight set wins in singles while the doubles tandems of Kurran Singh/Karsten Lagerquist and Shan Hassan/Brandon Wei also won in straight sets.

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel girls lacrosse rolled to a 16-7 win over Indiana on April 3 to up its record to 2-0. The Foxes have outscored their first two opponents 34-10. Kate Goodwin led the way with eight goals and two assists. Sloan Rost scored five goals, giving her 13 in two games. Mary Ellis had a pair of goals and three assists, while Emily Scheffler added a goal, Marissa Hardiman had two assists and Margaux Essey picked up an assist.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.