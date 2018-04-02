Saint Vincent senior receives D-III weekly lacrosse honor

Saint Vincent senior Maggie Nelson was named the Division III Offensive Player of the Week by Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Nelson tied the single-game program record with 10 goals, including the winning score, in a 15-14 overtime win against Juniata College.

The midfielder added five draw controls, three caused turnovers, an assist and a groundball in the victory over the Eagles.

Nelson earned Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors earlier this week.

The senior added another 10-goal performance in Tuesday’s 23-11 nonconference win over Muskingum University.

Nelson, voted the Ohio River Lacrosse Conference’s (ORLC) Offensive Player of the Year last May, is the NCAA Division III’s active leader in points (343).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.