Saint Vincent lacrosse players take ORLC weekly honors

Saint Vincent lacrosse always seems to be on the offensive.

Records are falling, teams are winning and conference honors keep pouring in for the Bearcats’ programs.

Senior midfielder Maggie Nelson on Monday was named Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth consecutive time. And on the men’s side, junior attacker Jeremy Kennedy picked up the same honor from the ORLC.

Nelson broke the NCAA single-game record for points with 19 in a 25-10 win over Chatham. Across three games, she piled up 32 goals and 11 assists for 43 points for SVC (9-2, 5-4).

The Jefferson, Md. native also topped the 300-goal and 400-assist marks for her career. She leads NCAA Division III in goals (100) and points (127), among several other categories.

Nelson has scored double-digit goals in five straight games. Only nine other players have scored 100 goals in the a season in NCAA D-III history.

Kennedy, who was honored by the conference for the third time this season, had 13 points over a pair of road wins for the Bearcats (10-3, 6-0). He had 10 goals and three assists.

Kennedy, a Pine-Richland graduate, leads the ORLC in goals (46) and points (65).

