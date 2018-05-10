WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 9
Here are the final WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2018 season, plus the 16 Class AAA and 12 Class AA teams that will be participating in the upcoming WPIAL boys lacrosse playoffs, which will be announced Thursday and begin next week.
# = clinched section title
* = clinched a playoff berth
CLASS AAA – Set with 16 playoff teams
Section 1
#-Peters Township, 5-0
*-Bethel Park, 4-1
*-Latrobe, 3-2
*-Norwin, 2-3
Penn-Trafford, 1-4
Hempfield, 0-5
Section 2
#- Mt. Lebanon, 5-0
*- Upper St. Clair, 4-1
*-Butler, 3-2
*-Canon-McMillan, 2-3
Central Catholic, 1-4
Baldwin, 0-5
Section 3
#-Fox Chapel, 3-1
#- North Allegheny, 3-1
#- Shady Side Academy, 3-1
*-Franklin Regional, 1-3
Plum, 0-4
Section 4
#- Pine-Richland, 5-0
*- Seneca Valley, 4-1
*-North Hills, 3-2
*-Sewickley Academy, 2-3
Shaler, 1-4
Allderdice, 0-5
CLASS AA — Set with 12 playoff teams
Section 1
#- Mars, 4-0
*- Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3-1
*- Freeport, 2-2
*- Indiana, 1-3
Gateway, 0-4
Section 2
#- Hampton, 4-0
*- Knoch, 2-2
*- South Fayette, 2-2
*- Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-3
Chartiers Valley, 1-3
Section 3
#- Quaker Valley, 4-0
*- Moon, 3-1
*-Seton LaSalle, 2-2
*-Trinity, 1-3
Winchester Thurston, 0-4
(AA playoff explanations: In Section 2, Greensburg Central Catholic wins head-to-head tiebreaker with Chartiers Valley.)