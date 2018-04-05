Boys lacrosse finalists to meet again in Tuesday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Boys lacrosse finalists to meet again in Tuesday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

 
Share

Last year, Peters Township edged Mt. Lebanon, 12-11, in an overtime thriller to win the WPIAL Class AAA boys lacrosse championship. Now the two teams face each other to open up the 2018 campaign Tuesday night.

The defending WPIAL champion Indians visit the Blue Devils in a nonsection match on the first full day of the district boys lacrosse schedule.

The 2017 title game was not expected as the postseason began with Peters Township as the No. 7 seed and Mt. Lebanon as the No. 8 seed in the 14-team postseason tournament. But the Indians ousted No. 2-seed Pine-Richland and No. 3-seed Shady Side Academy on their way to the finals, while the Blue Devils upset top-seeded North Allegheny and No. 4 Upper St. Clair in setting up the unlikely title match.

Other news
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force a vote on the reappointment of a nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.

That double-overtime championship winning goal was scored by then-junior Daniel Bacchiochi, ending Mt. Lebanon’s string of winning titles every odd year since 2009. The Blue Devils also captured district gold in 2011, 2013, 2015 and were one goal from adding 2017 to that unique run.

Class AAA volleyball openers

Section play begins for all but two of the 22 WPIAL Class AAA boys volleyball teams, including for two-time defending champion North Allegheny. The Tigers host Shaler at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Titans reached the quarterfinals in last year’s playoffs before losing to Bethel Park.

Listen to the Tigers-Titans match on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Also in Section 2-AAA, Seneca Valley visits Fox Chapel. The Raiders reached the semifinals a year ago while the Foxes missed the playoffs, only two years after winning the WPIAL championship in 2015.

Penn-Trafford won WPIAL gold in 2016 but had to settle for silver when it lost to North Allegheny in the title match in 2017. The Warriors open up section play Tuesday at Gateway.

Softball section lidlifters

If Mother Nature cooperates, section play will begin for several district teams around the softball diamonds of Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

Two games that stand out amongst the 25 scheduled is a Class 5A battle of Fayette County teams in Section 2 as Connellsville hosts Albert Gallatin at 4 p.m. In 2017, both the Falcons and Colonials reached the 5A quarterfinals where Connellsville fell to Montour and Albert Gallatin stunned No. 2-seed Penn-Trafford, 9-5, to reach the Final Four. The Colonials lost 5-1 to Moon in the semifinals but did qualify for the state playoffs by beating Montour, 8-4.

In Class 2A openers, South Side Beaver visits Laurel at 5 p.m. in Section 4. The Rams swept the Spartans in the regular season en route to a section championship and the top seed in the 2A playoffs. Laurel upset OLSH in the first round of the postseason before falling to Frazier, 7-6, in the quarterfinals. A round later, Frazier blanked South Side Beaver, 2-0, in the finals to win district gold.

Don Rebel is a TribLive High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.