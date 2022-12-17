AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson 88, Muncie Central 53

Blackford 64, Elwood 6

Brown Co. 50, Cloverdale 16

Brownsburg 60, Avon 49

Carroll (Flora) 63, Rossville 33

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 50

Caston 61, Knox 25

Central Noble 61, W. Noble 20

Christian Academy 55, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

Churubusco 46, Prairie Hts. 28

Clinton Central 43, Tri-Central 40

Clinton Prairie 51, Bethesda Christian 16

Connersville 49, S. Dearborn 46

Crawfordsville 52, N. Montgomery 45

Culver 63, S. Bend Career Academy 24

Danville 47, Lebanon 30

Delphi 68, Taylor 22

Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 11

Fountain Central 36, Attica 27

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 20

Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 36

Greensburg 48, Batesville 29

Hagerstown 31, Centerville 29

Hanover Central 48, Wheeler 23

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Luers 53

Indian Creek 62, Edgewood 18

Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Indpls Tindley 31

Indpls Chatard 62, Covenant Christian 32

Indpls N. Central 56, Carmel 38

Indpls Roncalli 71, Indpls Brebeuf 45

Kokomo 72, Marion 36

Lafayette Harrison 49, McCutcheon 16

Lake Central 41, Crown Point 38

Lawrence Central 65, Indpls Pike 47

Logansport 47, Lafayette Jeff 27

Michigan City 32, Merrillville 30

Mishawaka Marian 59, Elkhart 56

    • Mooresville 57, Decatur Central 44

    N. Decatur 40, Waldron 39

    Northridge 71, Goshen 32

    Northview 48, N. Putnam 13

    Oldenburg 41, Franklin Co. 39

    Pioneer 53, LaVille 38

    Plainfield 52, Martinsville 29

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 55, S. Bend Riley 26

    S. Central (Union Mills) 72, Oregon-Davis 39

    S. Putnam 51, W. Vigo 40

    Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown, Ohio 54, Culver Academy 32

    Sheridan 54, Eastern (Greentown) 21

    Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Indpls Lutheran 36

    Southwood 61, Manchester 57

    Sullivan 65, Greencastle 64, OT

    Tipton 38, Cass 21

    Tri 60, Cowan 22

    Tri-Township 38, Boone Grove 24

    Union (Modoc) 59, Christel House Manual 35

    Union City 55, Cambridge City 45

    Valparaiso 51, Chesterton 29

    Warren Central 52, Lawrence North 44

    Western Boone 37, Southmont 30

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

