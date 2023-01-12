Lafayette wins 59-50 against Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Kyle Jenkins scored 19 points as Lafayette beat Navy 59-50 on Wednesday night.

Jenkins had seven rebounds for the Leopards (4-14, 2-3 Patriot League). Leo O’Boyle scored 13 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. CJ Fulton shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding three steals.

The Midshipmen (8-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Daniel Deaver, who finished with 15 points. Navy also got 11 points from Patrick Dorsey. Sean Yoder also put up eight points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Lafayette hosts Holy Cross and Navy travels to play Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .