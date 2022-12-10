Nweke scores 17, Quinnipiac defeats Lafayette 76-63

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Ike Nweke’s 17 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Lafayette 76-63 on Saturday.

Nweke added nine rebounds for the Bobcats (9-2). Matt Balanc scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Luis Kortright was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Leopards (1-10) were led in scoring by T.J. Berger, who finished with 19 points. Leo O’Boyle added 16 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Lafayette. Kyle Jenkins also had 10 points and seven assists. The loss was the Leopards’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .