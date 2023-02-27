Islamabad out for 90 and Lahore wins by 110 runs in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Defending champions Lahore Qalandars dismissed Islamabad United for 90 runs to register a 110-run victory and go top of the Pakistan Super League on Monday.

Lahore racked up 200-7 a day after plundering a league-best 241-3 in its first home game against Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad made a decent start of 41 between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Colin Munro then crashed to the joint second heaviest defeat in PSL history. All 10 wickets were lost for 49 runs.

Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant two-handed diving catch of Gurbaz at square leg ignited the dramatic collapse.

David Wiese struck in his first three overs with the wickets of big-hitters Munro, captain Shadab Khan and the in-form Azam Khan, who was trapped trying to sweep the seamer’s full length delivery.

Spinners Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza then wrapped up Islamabad’s chase in 13.5 overs by snaring two wickets each.

Earlier, Lahore’s batting was led by Abdullah Shafique, who missed out on a second successive half-century on 45, and Fakhar’s 36.

Islamabad spinner Arbrar Ahmed conceded 50 runs for the late wicket of Wiese.

Lahore has four wins from five games, and was ahead of Multan Sultans on net run-rate. Islamabad was third after its second defeat in five games.

