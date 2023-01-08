AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 60, Meeteetse 34

Cokeville 62, Kemmerer 49

Dubois 63, Ten Sleep 20

Greybull 64, St. Stephens 62

Hulett 50, Midwest 31

Lovell 75, Wyoming Indian 56

Powell 66, Rocky Mountain 38

Southeast 52, Hanna-Elk Mountain 23

Torrington 70, Alliance, Neb. 34

Upton 61, Moorcroft 42

2A East Tournament=

Big Horn 70, Lusk 58

Burns 61, Sundance 47

Lingle-Fort Laramie 66, Sundance 28

Pine Bluffs 66, Wright 44

Tongue River 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 25

Wright 84, Lusk 71

James Johnson Winter Classic=

Casper Kelly Walsh 40, Wheatland 37

Cheyenne Central 57, Rock Springs 46

Cheyenne South 48, Wheatland 38

Douglas 51, Cheyenne East 50

Laramie 67, Evanston 49

Riverton 57, Casper Natrona 50

Rock Springs 62, Bear Creek, Colo. 51

Sheridan 68, Green River 49

Rawlins Winter Classic=

Buffalo 60, Big Piney 50

Lyman 49, Rawlins 37

Lyman 59, Buffalo 49

Mountain View 52, Big Piney 41

Pinedale 75, Thermopolis 54

Rawlins 54, Thermopolis 51

Worland 59, Mountain View 36

Worland 64, Pinedale 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.