Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 60, Meeteetse 34
Cokeville 62, Kemmerer 49
Dubois 63, Ten Sleep 20
Greybull 64, St. Stephens 62
Hulett 50, Midwest 31
Lovell 75, Wyoming Indian 56
Powell 66, Rocky Mountain 38
Southeast 52, Hanna-Elk Mountain 23
Torrington 70, Alliance, Neb. 34
Upton 61, Moorcroft 42
2A East Tournament=
Big Horn 70, Lusk 58
Burns 61, Sundance 47
Lingle-Fort Laramie 66, Sundance 28
Pine Bluffs 66, Wright 44
Tongue River 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 25
Wright 84, Lusk 71
James Johnson Winter Classic=
Casper Kelly Walsh 40, Wheatland 37
Cheyenne Central 57, Rock Springs 46
Cheyenne South 48, Wheatland 38
Douglas 51, Cheyenne East 50
Laramie 67, Evanston 49
Riverton 57, Casper Natrona 50
Rock Springs 62, Bear Creek, Colo. 51
Sheridan 68, Green River 49
Rawlins Winter Classic=
Buffalo 60, Big Piney 50
Lyman 49, Rawlins 37
Lyman 59, Buffalo 49
Mountain View 52, Big Piney 41
Pinedale 75, Thermopolis 54
Rawlins 54, Thermopolis 51
Worland 59, Mountain View 36
Worland 64, Pinedale 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/