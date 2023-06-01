Young leads Las Vegas against Atlanta after 23-point game

Las Vegas Aces (4-0, 4-0 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-2, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas faces the Atlanta Dream after Jackie Young scored 23 points in the Aces’ 94-73 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta finished 14-22 overall last season while going 8-10 at home. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

Las Vegas went 26-10 overall with a 13-5 record on the road a season ago. The Aces averaged 90.4 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Dream: Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .