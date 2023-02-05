Long Beach State beats UC Irvine in OT for 6th straight win

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 28 points and Aboubacar Traore had a go-ahead three-point play in overtime to lead Long Beach State over UC Irvine 93-88 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis had five rebounds and five assists for the Beach (14-10, 8-4 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 16 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Aboubacar Traore scored 16 on 6-of-12 shooting.

The Anteaters (15-8, 8-3) were led by Dawson Baker with 23 points and four steals. DJ Davis added 19 points and Devin Tillis pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Long Beach State hosts UC Santa Barbara, while UC Irvine hosts Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .