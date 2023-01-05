Vaistaras scores 13 as Campbell defeats Gardner-Webb 63-58

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Laurynas Vaistaras scored 13 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 63-58 on Wednesday night.

Vaistaras went 6 of 10 from the field for the Fighting Camels (6-9, 1-2 Big South). Joshua Lusane was 3 of 6 shooting to add nine points.

Quest Aldridge led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-8, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Anthony Selden added 13 points and two blocks for Gardner-Webb. DQ Nicholas had 10 points and four assists.

The loss ended Gardner-Webb’s five-game winning streak.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Campbell visits UNC Asheville and Gardner-Webb hosts Radford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .