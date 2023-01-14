AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 72, Salina South 42

Andover Central 55, Arkansas City 37

Augusta 60, Winfield 44

Basehor-Linwood 45, Lansing 32

Beloit 75, Minneapolis 31

Bennington 51, Berean Academy 34

Burden Central 72, Oxford 70

Burlingame 47, Lebo 46

Canton-Galva 53, Goessel 52, OT

Central Heights 56, Council Grove 47

Central Plains 42, Victoria 35

Chase 77, Thunder Ridge 20

Cheney 67, Kingman 49

Cheylin 45, Western Plains-Healy 26, 6OT

Colby 65, Ulysses 38

Columbus 63, Baxter Springs 42

Cunningham 53, South Barber 51

Dodge City 32, Liberal 29

Elkhart 64, Boise City, Okla. 57

Ellinwood 69, Macksville 56

Galena 55, Riverton 49

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud def. Rock Hills, forfeit

Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Ellis 36

Heritage Christian 55, Cair Paravel 39

Hesston 71, Lyons 28

Highland Park 91, KC Harmon 29

Hill City 97, Stockton 21

Hugoton 53, Goodland 50, 6OT

Humboldt 47, Cherryvale 46

Hutchinson 69, Great Bend 53

ADVERTISEMENT

Independence 47, Chanute 33

Jayhawk Linn 47, Oswego 29

Junction City 52, Emporia 39

Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita Northwest 41

Lakeside 63, Lincoln 43

Lawrence 46, Mill Valley 39

Leavenworth 77, KC Turner 60

Logan/Palco 65, Golden Plains 32

Maize 64, Newton 51

Manhattan 60, Washburn Rural 58

McPherson 60, Mulvane 30

Sports

  • NFL All-Pros: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous; 16 first-timers

  • 2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

  • Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams

  • Kirk leads Sony as Spieth goes from leading to a missed cut

    • Medicine Lodge 57, Garden Plain 54

    Norwich 55, Pretty Prairie 41

    Olathe East 73, Lawrence Free State 8

    Olathe North 65, Olathe South 54

    Olathe Northwest 52, Olathe West 45

    Olpe 53, Madison/Hamilton 31

    Oskaloosa 53, Pleasant Ridge 45

    Phillipsburg 55, Norton 51

    Pike Valley 68, Natoma 20

    Pittsburg 61, Labette County 22

    Pratt 58, Hillsboro 49

    Pratt Skyline 65, Fairfield 51

    Remington 67, Moundridge 62

    Rose Hill 34, El Dorado 25

    Scott City 56, Holcomb 43

    Shawnee Heights 65, Topeka Seaman 51

    Smoky Valley 71, Larned 46

    South Gray 88, Bucklin 64

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Tescott 40

    St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Bishop Miege 65

    Stanton County 55, Sublette 48

    Triplains-Brewster 61, Weskan 47

    Valley Center 58, Salina Central 41

    Wellington 52, Andale 48

    Wellsville 69, Iola 49

    West Elk 59, Argonia 53

    West Franklin 61, Osage City 60

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 73, Wichita North 48

    Wichita Classical 78, Central Christian 19

    Wichita Collegiate 76, Clearwater 38

    Wichita East 80, Wichita South 41

    Wichita Heights 71, Wichita West 44

    Wichita Independent 53, Conway Springs 41

    Wichita Trinity 52, Chaparral 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.