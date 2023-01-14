Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 72, Salina South 42
Andover Central 55, Arkansas City 37
Augusta 60, Winfield 44
Basehor-Linwood 45, Lansing 32
Beloit 75, Minneapolis 31
Bennington 51, Berean Academy 34
Burden Central 72, Oxford 70
Burlingame 47, Lebo 46
Canton-Galva 53, Goessel 52, OT
Central Heights 56, Council Grove 47
Central Plains 42, Victoria 35
Chase 77, Thunder Ridge 20
Cheney 67, Kingman 49
Cheylin 45, Western Plains-Healy 26, 6OT
Colby 65, Ulysses 38
Columbus 63, Baxter Springs 42
Cunningham 53, South Barber 51
Dodge City 32, Liberal 29
Elkhart 64, Boise City, Okla. 57
Ellinwood 69, Macksville 56
Galena 55, Riverton 49
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud def. Rock Hills, forfeit
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Ellis 36
Heritage Christian 55, Cair Paravel 39
Hesston 71, Lyons 28
Highland Park 91, KC Harmon 29
Hill City 97, Stockton 21
Hugoton 53, Goodland 50, 6OT
Humboldt 47, Cherryvale 46
Hutchinson 69, Great Bend 53
Independence 47, Chanute 33
Jayhawk Linn 47, Oswego 29
Junction City 52, Emporia 39
Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita Northwest 41
Lakeside 63, Lincoln 43
Lawrence 46, Mill Valley 39
Leavenworth 77, KC Turner 60
Logan/Palco 65, Golden Plains 32
Maize 64, Newton 51
Manhattan 60, Washburn Rural 58
McPherson 60, Mulvane 30
Medicine Lodge 57, Garden Plain 54
Norwich 55, Pretty Prairie 41
Olathe East 73, Lawrence Free State 8
Olathe North 65, Olathe South 54
Olathe Northwest 52, Olathe West 45
Olpe 53, Madison/Hamilton 31
Oskaloosa 53, Pleasant Ridge 45
Phillipsburg 55, Norton 51
Pike Valley 68, Natoma 20
Pittsburg 61, Labette County 22
Pratt 58, Hillsboro 49
Pratt Skyline 65, Fairfield 51
Remington 67, Moundridge 62
Rose Hill 34, El Dorado 25
Scott City 56, Holcomb 43
Shawnee Heights 65, Topeka Seaman 51
Smoky Valley 71, Larned 46
South Gray 88, Bucklin 64
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Tescott 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Bishop Miege 65
Stanton County 55, Sublette 48
Triplains-Brewster 61, Weskan 47
Valley Center 58, Salina Central 41
Wellington 52, Andale 48
Wellsville 69, Iola 49
West Elk 59, Argonia 53
West Franklin 61, Osage City 60
Wichita Bishop Carroll 73, Wichita North 48
Wichita Classical 78, Central Christian 19
Wichita Collegiate 76, Clearwater 38
Wichita East 80, Wichita South 41
Wichita Heights 71, Wichita West 44
Wichita Independent 53, Conway Springs 41
Wichita Trinity 52, Chaparral 51
