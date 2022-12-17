Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campbell 75, Somersworth 67
Exeter 67, Windham 51
Nashua South 76, Londonderry 53
Phillips Exeter Academy 67, Thayer, Mass. 42
Pinkerton 64, Alvirne 44
Salem 64, Dover 57
Winnacunnet 73, Merrimack 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Guertin vs. Concord, ppd. to Jan 30th.
Coe-Brown vs. Pelham, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Epping vs. Profile, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Goffstown vs. Spaulding, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Hanover vs. Merrimack Valley, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Holy Family vs. Lin-Wood, ppd.
John Stark vs. Souhegan, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Manchester Central vs. Keene, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Mascenic Regional vs. Woodsville, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Milford vs. Sanborn Regional, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Moultonborough vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Pembroke Academy vs. Lebanon, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Portsmouth Christian Academy vs. Littleton, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Springfield, Vt. vs. Rivendell, ppd.
Stevens vs. Kearsarge, ppd. to Jan 2nd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/