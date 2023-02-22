Dye and Queens host Liberty

Liberty Flames (22-7, 13-3 ASUN) at Queens Royals (17-12, 7-9 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -9.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces the Liberty Flames after Kenny Dye scored 24 points in Queens’ 83-76 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Royals are 8-4 in home games. Queens is second in the ASUN with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Rains averaging 7.2.

The Flames are 13-3 against ASUN opponents. Liberty averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Colin Porter with 4.0.

The Royals and Flames square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay’Den Turner is averaging eight points and 6.9 rebounds for the Royals. Dye is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Blake Preston is averaging 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .