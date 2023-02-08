Liberty hosts Bellarmine following Johnson’s 23-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (19-6, 10-2 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on the Liberty Flames after Ben Johnson scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 71-64 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Flames are 13-1 on their home court. Liberty is first in the ASUN with 17.2 assists per game led by Colin Porter averaging 4.2.

The Knights have gone 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Venzant is averaging 4.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Garrett Tipton is averaging 12.9 points for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .