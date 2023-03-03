Liberty defeats Eastern Kentucky in ASUN Tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 29 points in Liberty’s 79-73 win over Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

McGhee also had six rebounds for the Flames (26-7). Colin Porter added 25 points while going 10 of 16 (5 for 9 from distance), and they also had five rebounds. Kyle Rode shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Colonels (20-13) were led in scoring by Devontae Blanton, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Eastern Kentucky also got 14 points, four assists and two steals from Tayshawn Comer. Cooper Robb also recorded 10 points.

Porter scored 11 points in the first half and Liberty went into halftime trailing 36-34. McGhee scored 21 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Liberty to a six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .