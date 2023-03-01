McGhee leads Liberty over Bellarmine in ASUN quarterfinal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 29 points in second-seeded Liberty’s 76-56 victory over No. 8 seed Bellarmine on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Sun Championship quarterfinal.

McGhee added six assists and three steals for the Flames (25-7). Colin Porter scored 11 points and Kyle Rode recorded nine points.

Alec Pfriem finished with 13 points for the Knights (15-18). Garrett Tipton added 12 points and Peter Suder also had 10 points and two steals.

Liberty took the lead with 15:12 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. McGhee led his team in scoring with 26 points in the first half to help put them up 48-31 at the break. Liberty pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 27 points. They outscored Bellarmine by three points in the final half, as Porter led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Liberty will host Eastern Kentucky in a semifinal game on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .