Jackson leads Liberty against Bellarmine after 23-point outing

Liberty Flames (9-4) at Bellarmine Knights (5-8)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -8; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Bellarmine Knights after Jonathan Jackson scored 23 points in Liberty’s 88-50 victory against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

The Knights are 4-1 on their home court. Bellarmine is third in the ASUN with 15.2 assists per game led by Peter Suder averaging 2.9.

The Flames have gone 0-2 away from home. Liberty is ninth in the ASUN with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 3.2.

The Knights and Flames match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Garrett Tipton is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Darius McGhee is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .